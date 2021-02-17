Kristin Lorah Soldridge
A Lehigh Township woman said she's running for Northampton County Council because she wants a more balanced government.

Kristin Lorah Soldridge is running for one of the at-large seats, she announced in a news release Wednesday.

She's never run for office or been involved in politics before, which she says will bring a young, fresh perspective to county government, the release says.

Her campaign will focus on government transparency, more citizen involvement in government, fighting government waste and overreach, and protecting taxpayers, she said.

Soldridge is a lifelong Northampton County resident, growing up on the Lorah family farm in Lehigh Township.

