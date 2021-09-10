LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Several local communities remembered 9/11 Friday night, on the eve of its 20th anniversary.
In Lehigh Township, Northampton County, an event at the Blue Mountain Quarter Midget Track paid tribute to first responders and members of the military.
Midget cars adorned in American flags made their way around the track.
Camp Freedom was one of the organizers. It's a non-profit organization that helps veterans with disabilities, first responders, and their families with outdoor adventures.