Brian M. Fosko

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for a man who they say committed home improvement fraud and theft.

Brian M. Fosko, 30, offered to do concrete work for a homeowner, received a deposit, then failed to return to do work or return money, according to a news release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.

Police say Fosko is believed to be in the Bath/Nazareth area. He is possibly operating a Cadillac sedan, township police said.

Anyone with information can call Chief Scott Fogel with Lehigh Township Police at 610-760-8800 with any information. 

