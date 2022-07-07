LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for a man who they say committed home improvement fraud and theft.
Brian M. Fosko, 30, offered to do concrete work for a homeowner, received a deposit, then failed to return to do work or return money, according to a news release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
Police say Fosko is believed to be in the Bath/Nazareth area. He is possibly operating a Cadillac sedan, township police said.
Anyone with information can call Chief Scott Fogel with Lehigh Township Police at 610-760-8800 with any information.