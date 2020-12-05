WALNUTPORT, Pa. -- The Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a drive-thru Santa visit at Becky's Drive-in Saturday.
The fire company says that their annual Santa deliveries have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. However, they are teaming up with Becky’s Drive-In to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a drive-by visit with Santa and his elves.
Stop by and wave “Hi” to Santa and his elves on Saturday, December 5th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 4548 Lehigh Drive in Walnutport.