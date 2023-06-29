Lehigh Twp. zoners nix proposed apartment complex

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh Township Zoning Hearing Board in Northampton County rejected two variances for a proposed apartment complex Thursday night at the municipal building.

The request, made by Dynamic Capital Properties LLC, would have allowed the construction of three new multi-family apartment buildings featuring 96 units on a vacant lot on Main Street in Walnutport. The parcel is located in the township's General Commercial zoning district.

"This never met the legal requirement for a variance," Chairwoman Katherine Mack said.

Jay Cooperman, a general partner with Dynamic, told the board and neighboring residents in attendance that he "didn't want to impede on anybody," with the proposal.

That said, his presentation noted more than once that even though his project did require a variance, other uses for the commercial site would not. Some of those uses which are permitted included a bank, a commercial center, a health and fitness center, a restaurant, retail sales and wholesale trade.

Although Cooperman never offered whether the property would be three or four stories, he did mention rental of a unit would start at about $2,000.

None of this seemed to matter to neighboring residents at the meeting who objected to the plan. They cited collectively crimes, fire hazards, traffic, lighting and trash as reasons to reject the plan. A common theme weaved among all these objections was a diminished quality of life.

"I just want to come home for quiet," one resident noted. "...This is my forever home."

When asked by residents who comprised his typical clientele, Cooperman indicated younger couples and senior citizens.

Cooperman said he understood the objections and added that he would do what he could to mollify residents' concerns. He added that his company vigorously screened tenants and that his project would attract quality tenants. Cooperman said some of the concerns residents had were not destined to occur.

In the final analysis, zoning hearing board members said the application would never be approved — not due to the objections of the residents so much as they felt Dynamic could not articulate any hardship they themselves did not create. As such, the variance request was rejected.