LEHIGH TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh Township Zoning Hearing Board concluded a more-than-six-hour special exception hearing about a proposed medical marijuana campus early Friday morning at the Lehigh Township Fire Department building with dramatic decisions.

The board recommended approval of a proposed fast-food restaurant on the premises, but denied recommending approval of a 3,000-square-foot medical marijuana dispensary and also denied recommending approval of 16 different 20,000-square-foot medical marijuana growing and processing facilities.

The campus is proposed by Mark Leuthe, president of Lehigh Engineering Associates, and would be on a vacant lot of land along Birch Drive owned by a partnership known as LURRS.

After the decisions were announced, what remained of a large crowd applauded and voiced approval.

The vote concluded an evening of thorough testimony that offered different interpretations of the township's zoning code, odor remediation techniques to mitigate and eliminate the odor associated with marijuana, and a fierce rebuttal of the proposed medical marijuana facilities by dozens of residents.

Leuthe testified Thursday night that each of the facilities would be owned by a separate user who would grow and then distribute the marijuana statewide.

The growing component would generate virtually no traffic, Leuthe said. The dispensary traffic would produce about 633 vehicles entering and exiting the facility each day. The fast-food restaurant would produce about 1,600 vehicles per day.

The township's ordinance prohibits a growing facility and dispensary from occupying the same site. Leuthe offered a technicality in his defense, saying the facility and dispensary are not on the same property due to their subdivision.

Township solicitor David Backenstoe objected, saying the township zoning code allowed for the construction of one 20,000 facility, but that the applicant offered a proposal "14 times greater than what is permitted," totaling 280,000 square feet.

Backenstoe said Leuthe attempted this by calling the 16 facilities a "campus," thus requiring he obtain only one special exception from the board instead of the 16 required.

Township engineer Michael Muffley said the application was "not consistent with the purpose and intent" of the code. In addition, he added the application submitted no formal study, thus violating another section of the code.

Leuthe's attorney argued that his interpretation was misguided and had cited section out of the context and, ultimately, error. Further, the attorney added that the traffic study would be offered during the land development phase, which is later in the approval process, and was not required at this point.

Other issues raised included generator noise for power outages and concerns about marijuana odor permeating the immediate area, which would be a violation of a township ordinance requiring facilities to remain odorless.

Leuthe also testified that provisions to mitigate marijuana odor would be employed. Marc Byers, president of Byers Scientific, an odor mitigation company based in Bloomington, Indiana, said that if his system were implemented correctly, it would eliminate all odors from leaving the site. However, residents questioned the legitimacy of the statements.

Residents who spoke raised also various concerns. They included traffic; security; operational hours; water and soil waste; criminal activity; water, sewage and electric usage requirements; and the community's health, safety and welfare.