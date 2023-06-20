Lehigh University's solar field has been acquired by Standard Solar, a renewable energy company.

Rockville, Maryland-based Standard Solar said in a joint statement Tuesday that it acquired the solar field at Lehigh's Murray H. Goodman Campus, the school's athletic complex, from EDF Renewables North America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Standard Solar said the 2.61-megawatt project, when complete, will provide 100% of the Goodman campus's electricity needs. That is equivalent to providing electricity to 285 houses for a year, according to Standard Solar.

The 14-acre project went through Bethlehem's approval process last year, drawing objections from neighbors who said it would ruin their views and potentially lower property values. An attorney representing Lehigh said the solar plan was altered to accommodate the neighbors.

Standard Solar said it owns and operates more than 35 megawatts of solar projects serving schools.

"Lehigh University has a bold, comprehensive plan to become a carbon-neutral institution," Audrey McSain, Lehigh's sustainability director, said in the statement.

Carbon emissions from fossil fuels have been linked to climate change.

Standard Solar is part of Brookfield Renewable Partners, a publicly traded partnership. Units in Brookfield Renewable are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BEPC.