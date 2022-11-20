BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated."

A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious statement about the victim's race, police said.

The victim was confronted by this person, as well as a second adult male.

The victim was then struck in the face by one of the males, causing a laceration and swelling to his lip, Bethlehem police said.

After the assault, the victim went to a friend's house nearby and called the police.

The assailants had left the area before the police arrived.

"I'm kind of amazed how stuff like that still happens," said Sarah Janders, a senior at Lehigh University.

A usually enjoyable time for Lehigh University students ahead of the Thanksgiving break has left the school community unsettled.

"It's very shocking," said Janders.

The victim described the male who physically assaulted him as white, between the ages 20-25, and about 5' 8" to 5' 10" in height. He had dark colored hair.

In response to the incident, Joseph J. Helble, Lehigh University president, posted a message to the campus community.

"Many will understandably feel unsettled following this incident. I want to assure all of our students, especially our students of color, of our commitment to your safety and well-being. I am committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for you. Racism, hate, verbal and physical violence have no place at Lehigh. As a community that welcomes and supports every member, this is a stark reminder that in a challenging world we have work to do, and it is up to all of us to stand up and speak out," said Helble.

The Bethlehem Police Department are investigating the assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed this offense, or anyone with information on the involved subjects, please contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (610)865-7000 or bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.