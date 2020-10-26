EASTON, Pa. | In March 2018, Juwan Royal was sitting in his room at Lehigh University eating dinner, when he began to feel dizzy and his vision became blurry. He blacked out, woke up on his back and was taken to the hospital.
The 2018 Lehigh graduate testified in Northampton County Court Monday about that night and the nausea, weight loss, headaches and heart palpitations he suffered as a result of the heavy metal poisoning allegedly administered by his roommate, Yukai Yang.
“It felt as though my body was failing me,” Royal told the court.
Yang has agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempted murder for allegedly poisoning his college roommate by putting thallium in his food and drinks. The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office will withdraw all other charges in exchange for a guilty plea.
But before the now 24-year-old Yang pleads guilty, Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta must decide whether Royal suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the thallium poisoning. At issue is a determination of what is known as the “offense gravity score” associated with Yang’s charges.
The offense gravity score is a scale that helps determine the length of a defendant’s possible prison term. The prosecution is arguing for a slightly higher score, which would add one additional year to Yang’s possible sentence.
Yang did not formally plead guilty Monday, and the details about a possible sentence were not discussed in court.
The prosecution entered into evidence hundreds of pages of Royal’s medical records, and First Assistant District Attorney Richard Pepper questioned Royal about his injuries and ongoing medical issues as a result of the poisoning.
Royal testified that he suffered from a full-body rash in the weeks leading up to the night he passed out in his room, a rash that he now suspects may have been linked to the poisoning. He told the court that he lost about 20 pounds between March and May 2018 because he was either unable to keep any food down or was simply afraid to eat.
Royal said he wore a heart monitor for 30 days because of palpitations and was taken to the hospital a second time in 2018 while still at school because he couldn’t stop vomiting one night.
In response to questions from the prosecution, Royal detailed how he started feeling a tingling sensation in his arms, hands, feet and legs. The tingling sensation quickly turned to what he described as a “pain that I didn’t think was possible.”
“It was as if someone took a hundred tiny knives, set them on fire and was stabbing my feet,” Royal said.
The “unfathomable pain” left him unable to sleep or climb stairs and left him wondering whether doctors would need to amputate his feet, Royal testified. He was finally diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning after his parents took him home to New York state in April 2018.
The “excruciating pain” in his feet has dissipated, but Royal, who underwent physical therapy, said he continues to have numbness in his toes and less stamina since before the poisoning.
Royal and Yang roomed together for four years. In response to questions from the judge, Royal said he and Yang may not have been best friends, but they had what he described as a friendly, amicable relationship. He told the judge that he couldn’t pinpoint anything that signaled a drastic turn in the friendship.
In the weeks leading up to the poisoning, Yang had built a barrier between the beds made up of furniture and boxes, according to Royal. And he described a roommate in Yang, who would constantly talk about being “miserable” because of school and family.
The defense posed few questions to the victim, asking primarily whether he’d ever been hospitalized overnight and when treatments ended for the nerve issues in his feet. Yang did not address the court Monday.
The defense has 10 days to submit its brief on the arguments.