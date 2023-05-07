BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An active shooter report at Lehigh University brought many police officers to campus late Sunday night.

The report, which was deemed to be a hoax threat made by someone outside of the Lehigh community, was made just before 10 p.m.

An alert from the university at that time said there was a report of an active shooter in the area of West Packer and Webster streets. At that time, the university said everyone was advised to leave if possible, or hide if not.

A short time later, another alert from the university said that an active shooter threat was not detected, yet students were asked to shelter in place until told otherwise.

Then minutes later, around 10:10 p.m., another alert from the university stated the following:

"Lehigh police continue to investigate the reports of an active shooter that were made to the Northampton County 911 center from outside of the Lehigh community. These reports do not appear to be credible at this time. Out of caution, continue to shelter in place until receiving the all clear as Lehigh and Bethlehem police continue to investigate."

There was a heavy police presence in the area, with some officers armed with rifles.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Lehigh University issued this alert:

"Lehigh and Bethlehem police have completed their investigation and it is safe to return to normal activity. No credible threat was found or observed and it was a hoax threat only from outside the Lehigh community. All operations may continue as normal."

Authorities have not yet said if they know who made the report or if there will be any charges.