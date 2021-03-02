BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Township will collaborate with Lehigh University to submit an application to the National Science Foundation's Smart and Connected Communities grant program, commissioners said at their Monday night meeting.
Board members unanimously approved a resolution to enter into the agreement with the university, which will come at no cost to the township.
"They have some technology that can help you measure flood and water characteristics," board Vice President Malissa Davis said of Lehigh University and its request for the township's support in applying for the NSF grant.
According to the NSF website, the goal of the Smart and Connected Communities program is to "accelerate the creation of the scientific and engineering foundations that will enable smart and connected communities to bring about new levels of economic opportunity and growth, safety and security, health and wellness, accessibility and inclusivity, and overall quality of life."
The integrative research grants offered through the program support research that proposes solutions together with communities. The grants for such proposals can range from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.
Davis added the township stormwater committee recommended the township's agreement with Lehigh University for the collaboration.