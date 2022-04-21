BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University is celebrating 50 years of female undergraduates with a very special photography exhibit.
"Hear me Roar" focuses on the photography work of 10 artists.
Over the shoulders of Lehigh University students is a collective chorus of female empowerment.
The images are a mix of experimental techniques, historic documentation, and thought provoking portraiture, amplifying the voices of 10 well-known artists. One of those artists is Lydia Panas.
"I love the idea of women speaking because that's so much about what my work is about, it's so much about silence I felt as a kid and becoming an artist was my way of speaking," Panas said.
Her work has been featured in The New York Times. She's exhibited around the world and has taught at the Museum of Modern Art.
Images from her third book, "Sleeping Beauty," are featured in the exhibit.
She says like most of her work, they're a complicated balance of emotions that invite the eye to linger over a sense of vulnerability and defiance to speak one's truth.
"I'm interested in the viewer's understanding what it feels like to be looked back at and look inside. To kind of think about themselves," Panas said.
Panas has now started a new series, inspired by the nature outside her Kutztown studio.
She says she's happy to be included among the talented women featured in Hear Me Roar, and hopes it inspires others.
The free exhibit is on display at gallery spaces across Lehigh University through May 27.