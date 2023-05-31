BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University has completed its purchase of properties from three Bethlehem churches, according to a news release from Morganelli Properties.

The deal was completed May 23. The purchase price was $3.75 million.

Lucy Lennon, a residential and commercial concierge Realtor with Morganelli Properties, represented the Lutheran churches.

“Representing them was an honor. This was a life-changing event for the members of the churches, and I think we handled it with courage and grace. It was truly a team effort,” Lennon said.

The churches are:

· St Peter's Church at 474 Vine Street

· St John's Windish Church and Parking Lot at 617 and 616 East 4th St

· Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 202 Worthington Ave.

The three churches are consolidating into a new church called Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church, according to the news release. The churches had decided to sell their properties more than a year ago after they merged their congregations.

Lehigh paid cash and no financing was needed, according to the news release. Lehigh outbid the City of Bethlehem, which was also interested in the properties.

Lehigh University has not said what it plans to do with the properties.