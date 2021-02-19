Lehigh University generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several students and student fraternities at Lehigh University have been suspended for ignoring COVID-19 health and safety measures.

That's according to a message sent to the campus community by Vice President for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall.

In it, Hall says there were reports of on and off-campus parties or large gatherings last weekend.

He says the students and organizations that have been placed on interim suspension could be evicted from university housing, or even expelled.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.