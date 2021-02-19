BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several students and student fraternities at Lehigh University have been suspended for ignoring COVID-19 health and safety measures.
That's according to a message sent to the campus community by Vice President for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall.
In it, Hall says there were reports of on and off-campus parties or large gatherings last weekend.
He says the students and organizations that have been placed on interim suspension could be evicted from university housing, or even expelled.