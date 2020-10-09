BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University announced Friday it will condense its spring semester in part so students could avoid travel to other regions.
Experts say that such travel would increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, Provost Nathan Urban said in a message to the campus community.
The university will delay the spring term by one week, making Feb. 1 the first day of classes, rather than Jan. 25, Urban said. This would give more time for staff and faculty to prepare the campus, Urban said.
The university will cancel spring break, previously scheduled for March 15 to 19. The university is encouraging students to stay on campus as much as possible once they arrive for the spring semester, as this will reduce the risk of infection and transmission of the coronavirus, Urban said.
"We anticipate that arrival on campus will involve a COVID testing protocol, the details of which will be provided at a later date," Urban said in the message to the community.
The university does not anticipate that these changes will affect the scheduling of final exams, posting of final grades, or commencement exercises.