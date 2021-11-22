BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With a high percentage of alcohol-related crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday, law enforcement and community partners held an interactive safety awareness event for Lehigh University students.
Students walked a line on campus to see what it would be like to be under the influence of alcohol during a field sobriety test. Event goers also completed an alcohol IQ test to exam what they know about the legal drinking limit to drive.
“It was hard, I felt like I should be standing there but I was falling over,” said Lehigh University Student Kyle Nisbet after doing the “walk and turn” method of the test.
The university puts on the event every year to encourage students to follow safe driving practices, focusing on seat belt use, impaired drivers, and testing students' alcohol IQ. Staff members say that the more students are aware the more they will be prepared during the busy holiday weekend.
“We set this up to show what it’s like to be visibly impaired and they may have the perception that ‘oh I'm okay I can do this’ but now you’ve had alcohol in your system or drugs and you can't do this and you can injure a person or somebody else on the road,” said Lehigh Valley DUI High Way Safety Co-Chair Bill McQuilken.
Thanksgiving can be among some of the busiest travel days of the year, and for those underage students driving impaired, McQuilken says it's just not worth it.
“You might have in your mind that you want to be a schoolteacher, you want to be in the medical field, whatever profession that's requiring some type of license even law-enforcement and you're going to throw your career away. So, it all ends right there with an underage drinking arrest,” said McQuilken.