BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As more students test positive for COVID-19, Lehigh University is extending remote learning for students until Oct. 23. The university is also taking more steps aimed at stopping the virus's spread.
In a letter to the campus community, the university said 147 students, on and off campus, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The sharp rise in positive undergraduate student cases, and the three percent positivity rate based on the results returned so far from the surveillance testing performed Tuesday, means the university should take additional stops to control the spread of the disease, according to the letter.
Students living on campus should not leave campus except to return home or for emergency or health-related circumstances, the university said. On-campus students who were not directed to isolate or quarantine may be outdoors on campus while observing social distancing, wearing face coverings, and following all health and safety protocols, the letter said. Otherwise, students should remain in place and limit their interactions with others. If a student has been randomly selected for surveillance testing but is currently in isolation or quarantine, they should not sign up for a test or go to the testing tents, the university said. Those who have left campus will need to follow specific health and testing protocols before returning.
Students living off campus, including SouthSide Commons, will not be allowed to access the outdoor open spaces or facilities on campus, with the exception of the Health and Wellness Center. Students who have dining meal plans will be permitted to access campus to pick up take-out meals. Graduate students living off campus will continue to be permitted to come to campus under approved research plans and for limited graduate-level courses.
The university is urging on-campus students with emergency needs and for all off-campus students to exercise great care in visiting essential establishments in the greater Bethlehem community, such as the grocery store or pharmacy and to wear a face-covering when going somewhere other than their residences and to practice social distancing. On-campus students should not visit students in off-campus houses or apartments and vice versa, the letter said.
Further testing will be required next week for students, faculty and staff. Students will be notified in the coming days if they are required to be tested. People who have been instructed to isolate or quarantine should not come to the surveillance testing tents, even if they are selected to do so, the university said.
Managers and department chairs were instructed to reassess the need to have staff and faculty report to work on campus. Faculty and staff testing requirements are targeted to those with a critical need to be on campus and those with a higher level of personal interaction with others.
The five-person limit for gatherings will remain in effect for all students until Oct. 23. For any gathering up to five people, the appropriate social distancing of at least six feet from others must be able to be observed within the space and face coverings must be worn.
EWFM/Linderman Libraries and Taylor Gym remain closed, and building access to facilities other than residence halls and assigned buildings remains restricted.
Take-out dining continues. Athletic team practices and training remain suspended.