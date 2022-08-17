BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An anonymous gift is helping Lehigh University expand facilities at its athletic campus.

Parents of a current Lehigh student-athlete are donating $8 million to the project on the Goodman Campus in Bethlehem, the school said Tuesday.

The gift allows the university to move forward with its $30 million plan to renovate and expand the Cundey Varsity House and build another fieldhouse.

The university was seeking donations from alumni and others to fund the project.

Lehigh plans to build a two-story addition on the Cundey Varsity House, and the new fieldhouse would have a 94,000-square-foot turf field. The proposed size of the indoor facility would cover a little more than two football fields.