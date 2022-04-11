We're hearing the harrowing story of one woman's escape from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, who also has ties to the Lehigh Valley.
Alina Beskrovna graduated with a master's degree in finance from Lehigh University in 2017, and then she returned to her home country in 2019. Now, she's a refugee of war.
"I never in my life would have imagined I would have this experience, and yet I'm having it," said Beskrovna in a virtual interview from the safety of the Danish city of Copenhagen. Less than two months ago, on February 24, she and her mother woke up to a war in Mariupol.
"We left to live in the basement on the other side of the city. Now what we didn't know is that we would be stuck in that basement for almost a month," said Beskrovna.
A month in a basement with 30 other refugees. She said it was sheer luck a bomb didn't kill them.
"We had a nine-story building across the street kind of protecting this kind of cottage development we were staying in, and it took all the hits," said Beskrovna.
During the day they would find the remains of Russian bombs that fell nearby. Beskrovna saved some of them as what she calls "historical evidence."
"This thing is the tail, and part of it just kind of flew off, and I was able to pick it up," said Beskrovna.
But despite falling bombs, they had to go outside. The electricity, water, and gas were cut off, so they had to cook their meals over a fire.
"I just remember chopping, stubbornly chopping my onion while the shelling is going on right over my head," said Beskrovna.
After the fighting died down, she and her mother and four others fled in a car on March 23. But her father wasn't with them; he's still stuck in the city.
"I felt like I was just giving up on him and just escaping and that's it, but then I realized that by staying and putting myself and my mom in danger, I'm not helping him in any way," said Beskrovna.
Beskrovna still doesn't know what happened to her father. She last spoke with him on February 26.
But she and her mother headed for the city of Zaporizhzhia, passing through 16 Russian checkpoints. Once there, she had her first shower in a month. Then she and her mother caught a refugee train to Lviv, and finally they made it to safety.
"We had another volunteer drive us for free to the Polish border. We crossed it by foot," said Beskrovna.
Beskrovna said she's now working on trying to get resettled in Canada.
"I will probably spend the rest of my life in Canada, just because I need at least an ocean in-between me and that evil empire," said Beskrovna.
On Monday, the Mayor of Mariupol told the Associated Press he believes more than 10,000 civilians have died there since the war began.