BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University in Bethlehem is continuing to celebrate students graduating this year, and those who graduated last year.
The university wrapped up its final day of commencement ceremonies at Goodman Stadium Monday.
On Friday, graduate and doctoral students for both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 got their degrees.
Then on Saturday, undergraduates who technically graduated last May finally got their chance to be honored.
Two sessions were held Monday for seniors graduating this year.
"This is our first in-person event in over a year, and it's been great. Really, really special opportunity to see people we haven't seen in over a year-and-a-half, faculty, staff, student, parents," said Joseph Buck, vice president of alumni relations and development at the university.
Commencement organizers say they're glad the stadium was big enough to accommodate all of the students and their families while still following COVID-19 safety protocols.