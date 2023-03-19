BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University honored women's history month on Saturday by shining the spotlight on strong, female voices.

The school's 'Rising Together' event featured a wide range of local guest speakers and panelists.

US Representative Susan Wild was there.

The theme was Intellect and Innovation.

From dancers and musicians to academics and entrepreneurs, they shared their unique perspectives and the story of how they made it to that stage.

