Lehigh University and its police department (LUPD) are asking for help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey.

The student has been missing since Friday, January 20, 2023.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.

Foul play is not suspected.

If you have any information you believe may aid in locating Daniel, please contact Campus Safety at 610-758-4200, available 24 hours a day.