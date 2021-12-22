BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University and Lafayette College will require students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot for the spring 2022 semester.
Lehigh University said Wednesday it will require all eligible students, faculty and staff who did not receive an approved medical or religious exemption to receive a COVID booster for the spring 2022 semester.
The university said it made the decision given the waning effectiveness of vaccines over time, the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and mounting evidence that boosters provide important protection against COVID.
The deadline to submit official documentation for all continuing students, faculty and staff will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, the university said in a letter to the community. The deadline will allow time for processing and validating records before the start of the spring semester, the university said.
The university said those that are exempt from the vaccination requirement must be tested weekly, follow CDC guidelines for quarantining if identified as a close contact, complete a daily symptom self-assessment, and wear a face covering (even if that requirement is lifted for vaccinated employees).
Lafayette College said people will be required to receive a booster shot before Feb. 1, 2022.
The college says any of the CDC-approved booster vaccines (Pfizer/BnT, Moderna, J&J/Janssen) will qualify for the requirement.