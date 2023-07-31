BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Friends can have a profound impact on one another's mood - bringing happiness, joy and, on occasion, stress.
Researchers at Lehigh University are digging into how friendships impact a person's physiology, and they're using conversation and sensors to get the job done.
Special sensors monitor a person's heart rate, breathing, and sweat, and cameras and a microphone capture the interactions.
"Some researchers use this equipment with toddlers and infants," explained Dr. Sarah Borowski, an assistant professor of psychology at Lehigh University.
Right now, the equipment is being used at Lehigh University to study teens ages 14 to 17 who call themselves close friends.
"The purpose of this study is to understand how close friendship interactions contribute to how adolescents manage stress and emotions and how interactions affect their overall wellbeing," explained Borowski.
"If you think of positive friendship experiences over here and positive adjustment over there, we're looking at what happens in between - when friends are interacting with one another. How is their behavior changing? How are their physiological responses under the surface changing? How does that predict what their adjustment looks like a year later?"
"How calm you are, and like the way that you're breathing, your heart rate," explained Sarah McDermott, a rising junior pursuing a degree in psychology. "A lot of the time, you're focusing on like the parent-child relationship. I think friendships are really important in that they're one of the more intimate and close relationships that you have outside of family."
"There can sometimes be a mismatch between behaviors and physiology," commented Borowski. "Certainly, if you tell if you say something mean to like a toddler, for example, they could start crying right away. As we get older, we learn to regulate those responses, and so, it could be that on the surface, you look pretty calm, but underneath the surface, your body is doing all sorts of regulation to manage your stress response, so that you're actually able to respond calmly."
McDermott is Dr. Borowski's research assistant. Monday evening, she also served as a test subject, as did 69 News Reporter Grace Griffaton.
"This one will go on your ring finger," explained Dr. Borowski, as she placed a sensor on Grace's ring finger.
McDermott and Grace are advised to plan a party that would be fun to have together; it's one of the prompts used to engage participants.
They opt for a fall-themed affair - equipped with Starbucks, pumpkins and scarecrows - and end up having a side conversation about the popular coffee chain.
"What I love is that you got distracted talking about Starbucks," commented Borowski.
"Wait, is that how it's supposed to go? Because I would be terrible at this!" laughed Grace.
Dr. Borowski says there's no way to fail the study; it's designed to get responses, and the physiology could impact future psychology.
"If a particular behavior is associated with depression, that's something people can say, 'Oh, hey, when friends are interacting together, that's something to avoid,' or, 'That's the behavior, that can really increase closeness within friendships,'" added the professor. "If a certain behavior is linked to a stress response, a clinician might be able to say, 'Okay, let's learn some strategies to manage that particular stress response.'"
Borowski says they are still looking for participants, who would be able to follow up with researchers in one year's time.
Interested people can email peerslab@lehigh.edu.; findings will not be available for several years.
"I have not started analyzing these data," added Borowski. "But in a research project that I did at University of Missouri, we did find that friends' behaviors are related to changes in physiology when they when they interact with one another. For example, some types of supportive responses are associated with friends having interrelated responses in their physiology."
With parental consent, teens can sign up; in return, they will receive a $25 gift card.
Any information recorded will be kept confidential.
"We do a lot to protect our participants' privacy," she said. "The conversations get transcribed, and then, we take those words, and we code them using numbers. Those are the numbers that ultimately are used in analyses."
Borowski hopes the research contributes to the overall understanding of how friendships contribute to wellbeing.
"I hope that that creates this foundation of research that other people are able to build on, and professionally, this is the first study that I've conducted at Lehigh, and I hope it's one that I can build on," she stated. "For example, we're beginning to explore the role of social media and friends' interactions, and this study kind of serves as the foundation for future research."