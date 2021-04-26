BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University has named its next president.
The Board of Trustees announced Monday that Joseph Helble will be the school's 15th president.
Helble is currently the provost of Dartmouth College and is a member of Lehigh University's 1982 graduating class.
He will take over for current president John Simon, who will step down at the end of June.
Helble will take the helm on August 16. Nathan Urban, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will serve as interim president until Helble’s arrival.
The university says Helble is the second alumnus in Lehigh history to be appointed president. Henry Sturgis Drinker, Lehigh’s 5th president, graduated from the university in 1871 and served as president from 1905 to 1920.
“I am honored to be taking on this leadership position at a university that has been such an important part of my life,” said Helble.
“Lehigh is an outstanding institution, and I’m humbled by the confidence the Board of Trustees has placed in me. I’m inspired by the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service, and its focus on thoughtful innovation, international engagement and interdisciplinary experiences. I look forward to engaging with faculty, staff and the entire Lehigh community to advance this work and ensure an exceptional Lehigh education for generations to come.”