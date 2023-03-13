BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh University police officer is facing criminal charges.
According to court documents, 53-year-old Vincenzo Bruneo is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment.
Lehigh Valley Live reports the charges are in connection with an incident at Bruneo's home in Bethlehem Township. He allegedly threw a tube of lotion that hit a woman in the face and broke her nose.
Bruneo joined the Lehigh University Police Department in 2021.
Before that, he was an Easton police officer for nearly 20 years.