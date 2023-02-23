EASTON, Pa. – "It was a surprise," said Lehigh University professor Scott Gordon.

"I wasn't looking for it."

Gordon had been looking into slavery in Northampton County. He was astonished the day he found a full register of men, women and children who were enslaved in the Lehigh Valley.

"I stumbled across it this past summer at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia," said Gordon. "I flipped a page, and there it was. For many years, it was thought to be lost."

It came as a shock to many. When people think slavery, they think the South. But the register detailed the names of the enslaved who were owned by elites in Northampton County, specifically in Bethlehem.

"I do think it's a wakeup call that the north is just as much a place where people were enslaved as the South," Gordon said.

Gordon wanted to spread the word. He presented his findings to residents of the Lehigh Valley at the Sigal Museum in Easton, giving everyone a first-hand look at history in their own backyard.

"This is very exciting for us. We really have a preliminary understanding of slavery and we see a register, this glimpse in time," said Megan van Ravenswaay, executive director of the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society.

"It makes these people alive again," said van Ravenswaay.

The historians say this is only the beginning of the conversation. People can expect more stories and more exhibits as they learn more information.