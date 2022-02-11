BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Eugenio Schuster, a professor of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics at Lehigh University, says he and other scientists around the world are on the cusp of creating energy that hopefully could power the world and would not leave a carbon footprint.
It's called nuclear fusion.
"Nuclear fusion is different in the sense that we start with the completely different range of atoms in size," Schuster said.
Schuster says in all nuclear fusion will be a much more controllable way to produce energy.
"These very small atoms so that we don't have this possible change of reaction and more radioactive material," Schuster said.
That will benefit the environment in a number of ways.
"We don't contribute to greenhouse gases. We really don't have an impact on climate change, and fuel is abundant, so we don't expect to have political problems of accessing the fuel," Schuster said.
It sounds amazing, but Schuster says so much work still needs to be done, such as finding a device that can sustain fusion energy, which in order to produce needs to be heated to around 100 million degrees.
"These are temperatures that are the core of the sun," Schuster said.
Schuster and his students are currently helping to create a device named ITER based in France.
"We're going to demonstrate hopefully, that we can sustain a nuclear reaction and nuclear fusion reaction and we can do this stably for a long period of time," Schuster said.
Schuster says scientists hope to reach that goal by 2025, and then the next step will be converting it to electricity.