BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pi Day is the day we honor the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, 3.14. Hence, we celebrate on the date 3-14.
"It came about in 1988, so there was a physicist who said you know what, let's celebrate this really cool mathematical constant pi," said Danny Zane, a professor at Lehigh University.
Zane has done studies on this day, but Zane isn't a physicist. He's in marketing, and he says if you bought something on Pi Day maybe you got a 31.4 percent discount or got an actual pie that was on sale or a pizza pie.
"I did see some local pizza places using Pi Day promotions," Zane said.
You're not alone. Zane has done numerous studies on consumer purchasing on certain themed days like Pi Day to see if people were more likely to make a purchase.
"So for one study for example, we gave people a 30 percent off for picnic day, we gave other consumers that same 30 percent promotion but not labeled for national picnic day, like a one-day sale," Zane said.
Consistently Zane found people were more likely to make a purchase on a themed day versus a typical one-day sale.
"As long as marketers can make something that's both presumably original and then perceived as appropriate to their business context or product category we do see consumers respond quite favorably," Zane said.
Zane says there's a catch - if that themed day becomes too popular and not as novel, like he says Pi Day is becoming, it will eventually lose its luster with consumers.