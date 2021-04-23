BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University will help create future civil leaders thanks to a generous philanthropist.
The university announced it has received $2.5 million from Charles Marcon, a Bethlehem native and local businessman.
The university will use that money to create the Marcon Institute, which will be dedicated to the research and study of racial and social justice.
The institute's main focus will be to prepare undergraduate scholars called "Marcon Fellows" to work with the community on the issues.