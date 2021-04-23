Lehigh University generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University will help create future civil leaders thanks to a generous philanthropist.

The university announced it has received $2.5 million from Charles Marcon, a Bethlehem native and local businessman.

The university will use that money to create the Marcon Institute, which will be dedicated to the research and study of racial and social justice.

The institute's main focus will be to prepare undergraduate scholars called "Marcon Fellows" to work with the community on the issues.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.