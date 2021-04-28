BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University has been named a 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School Postsecondary Sustainability Awardee.
The university is being recognized for its contributions in reducing environmental impacts and costs, improving the health and wellness of the school, students and staff and ensuring effective environmental and sustainability education.
"Lehigh is thrilled to receive this national sustainability award,” Katharine Targett Gross, Lehigh’s sustainability officer, said. “It is a tremendous honor that not only shows the important sustainability work being done at Lehigh, but it also further strengthens Lehigh's reputation among other higher education institutions. Lehigh is emerging as a leader in campus sustainability efforts, and we look forward to continuing these efforts and collaborating with other institutions as we move forward."
Lehigh was the Pennsylvania Department of Education's sole higher education nominee and one of just five postsecondary institutions across the nation honored.
Nationwide, 27 schools, three early learning centers and five districts received the honor.
In its submission, Lehigh cited the “tremendous strides” the institution has made merging “environmentally responsible solutions with equitable community practices,” and included the adoption of its Sustainability Strategic Plan 2030.
Lehigh included mention of its work on creating a Climate Action Strategy as part of its submission. The Climate Action Strategy will provide a detailed framework and serve as a comprehensive roadmap for measuring, planning and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Lehigh will be recognized for the award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in September.