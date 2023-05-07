UPDATE 11 P.M. SUNDAY:

Shortly before 11 p.m., Lehigh University issued the following alert: "Lehigh and Bethlehem police have completed their investigation and it is safe to return to normal activity. No credible threat was found or observed and it was a hoax threat only from outside the Lehigh community. All operations may continue as normal."

ORIGINAL STORY:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Lehigh University says an initial report of active shooter in the area of the campus Sunday night now appears to be not credible at this time.

Shortly before 10 p.m., an alert from the university initially said there was a report of an active shooter in the area of West Packer and Webster streets. At that time, the university said everyone was advised to leave if possible if hide if escape was not possible.

A short time later, another alert from the university said that an active shooter threat was not detected, yet students were asked to shelter in place until told otherwise.

Then minutes later, around 10:10 p.m., another alert from the university stated the following:

"Lehigh police continue to investigate the reports of an active shooter that were made to the Northampton County 911 center from outside of the Lehigh community. These reports do not appear to be credible at this time. Out of caution, continue to shelter in place until receiving the all clear as Lehigh and Bethlehem police continue to investigate."

A 69 News crew arrived near the university shortly after 10 p.m. There was a heavy police presence in the area. Some officers were armed with rifles.

Then around 10:40 p.m., some of the officers were seen leaving the area of West Packer and Webster streets.

69 News spoke with a student who was in the library at the time of the first alert about the possibility of an active shooter. He said the sudden police response left him and others startled.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.