BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University is expanding its vaccine requirement for the fall semester.
All faculty and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of the month, the school announced Friday.
The decision was made due to "increasing COVID case counts in the region and new information about the characteristics of the delta variant," according to a letter from the school's interim president.
"We believe that this step is necessary to ensure that we can provide the educational environment and workplace that students, faculty and staff expect," the letter said.
Faculty and staff must confirm they are or are in the process of becoming fully vaccinated, or apply for a medical or religious exemption by Monday, August 23.
"Noncompliance with the vaccination requirement will be addressed at the college and stem level as a violation of workplace and university policy," the letter continues.
Lehigh is also one of several colleges and universities in the area requiring masks.
The school had already announced in April it would be requiring students to get the vaccine for the fall semester.