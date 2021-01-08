BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University has revoked the honorary degree given to Donald Trump in 1988.
The executive committee of the Board of Trustees met in a special session Thursday, and voted to rescind the degree, the university said.
The full Board of Trustees affirmed the decision Friday.
There have been several previous attempts to revoke the honorary degree, but until Thursday, the board had declined to do so.
The vote follows the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Lehigh's president posted a statement on Thursday, condemning the "lawlessness" and encouraging unity and peace.