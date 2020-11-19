BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University is transitioning to online learning for students after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19 or are reporting symptoms of the disease.
All classes will be held remotely unless faculty gain approval from the Provost’s office, according to a university message to the campus community.
Faculty supervisors of research labs should ensure that everyone follows closely their revised safety plans, the university said.
EWFM/Linderman Libraries are closed and will transition to curbside services and remote support. The Grind@FML, Taylor Gym’s Welch Fitness Center and all recreation areas are also closed, the university said.
The university said it has seen an increase in the number of students who are reporting COVID-like symptoms to the Health and Wellness Center and testing positive for COVID-19 on both diagnostic and close contact testing over the course of the past 48 hours.
The university said the most current data on active cases will be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard; however, Wednesday's dashboard update returned 34 new active COVID-19 cases, and early results returned from asymptomatic exit tests show an additional 63 positive results and a 9.3% positivity rate.