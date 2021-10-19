BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police at Lehigh University are investigating a sexual assault that happened off campus.
A student reported they were walking home between 9-9:30 p.m. and took cover under a structure at a construction site near Brighton Street and Route 378, about a half-mile from campus, Lehigh police said in an alert Monday evening.
That's when a man grabbed and restrained the student, exposed himself, and threatened to kill the student, police said.
The suspect was described as being 5-foot-10 with a heavy build and a beard, and he was wearing a flannel shirt at the time, officials said.
Bethlehem and Lehigh University police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LUPD at 610-758-4200 or Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000.
Authorities are urging students to walk in groups at night and to stay in well-lit areas when possible.