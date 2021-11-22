BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The search is on for five men who Lehigh University Police believe went to a fraternity house and assaulted multiple students over the weekend.
The school has not yet released how many students were assaulted or the extent of their injuries.
"Honestly, it's really scary and pretty shocking," said Katie Berdon, a freshman at Lehigh University.
That's the reaction of several Lehigh University students WFMZ talked with Monday.
University police got the call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday about multiple students being assaulted at the Theta Chi frat house.
There are five suspects, who investigators described as Hispanic males.
"We get Hawk Watch alerts about things happening on campus," said Baxter Reihman, a freshman at Lehigh University.
Also part of that alert: as the suspects were leaving, they reportedly made threats of weapons and possibly returning.
"I think it was just shocking because we didn't get many details," said Katelyn Diaz, a senior at Lehigh University. "I think it's just concerning safety-wise."
Diaz says she's hoping to learn more soon, and would welcome a community conversation about these kinds of incidents on campus.
No one from the university was available for an interview Monday, but a spokesperson said the school takes campus safety very seriously. Along with having its own police department, Lehigh has bike patrols, an emergency telephone system, and the HawkWatch personal safety app, which gives students "virtual walk home" or "friend walk" options.
"We always do exercise a bit of caution anywhere around here," said Joseph Carruth, a freshman at Lehigh University.
"Especially when you're walking late at night in certain areas of Bethlehem, you have to kind of have your guard up," said Reihman.
"I feel like it's important to just make sure you're always with someone when you're walking, even if you feel safe," said Berdon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lehigh University Police at 610-758-4200.