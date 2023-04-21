BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Behind Lehigh University's Humanity Center in Bethlehem, Friday was a beautiful day to dig up the past.

"We're able to tell a surprisingly rich history with very small fragments of artifacts," said Associate Professor Allison Mickel.

She took her anthropology students through their paces in carefully excavated trenches to learn more about the people who lived in the 1850s house - a mysterious woman named Mrs. Sayer and the families of two Lehigh chaplains, just to name a few.

"I really believe that the only way to learn archaeological methods is to really do them, you can't sit in the classroom and just read about it, you gotta do it hands on yourself," said Mickel.

So far, the findings are more modern: three bottle caps, a poker chip, and a bread tie.

"You know, we did a lot of background work into the people who lived here," said Lehigh University junior Vito Russo.

As part of the training, the students pored through records and did oral histories with the families to try to find out why they were finding things like seashells and a conch buried beneath the surface.

"They told us that they used to go on family vacations and would bring back shells from the Jersey shore and from Florida," said Mickel. "They would use them to decorate the back yard."

This is the first class to dig behind the house. The findings will be a part of an exhibit at the Southside branch of the Bethlehem library.

Mickel says she hopes the dig will be continued with future classes, as so far they've only dug down to the 1970s.

"I think archaeology it tells a very different story than you could get any other way," said Mikel.