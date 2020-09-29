BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University said Tuesday it is suspending athletics training and practices amid the pandemic.
The university made the announcement in a message regarding two students who tested positive for COVID-19.
The university said it has seen a significant increase in the number of students requiring quarantine. Contact tracing has identified at least 60 close contacts as a result of new COVID-19 cases, including cases connected to multiple athletics programs.
Given the number of student-athletes across several teams who were identified as close contacts requiring quarantine, the university said it has temporarily suspended all athletics training and practices.
Two students who were living on campus tested positive after reporting symptoms, the university said in a message to the campus community.
The first student had not been on campus since Saturday, tested positive after leaving campus, and notified the Health and Wellness Center Monday evening about the pending test, the university said. The second student who tested positive was living on campus, has been relocated to isolation housing, and is under the care of the Health and Wellness Center.
Those who came into close contact-defined by the CDC as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer, are in the process of being notified to quarantine, are being relocated if necessary, and will be tested, the university said in its message to the community.
The university said there was no known additional exposure or other contact on campus from the two cases.