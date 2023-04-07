BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The HBO Show "The Last of Us" shows us the face of a future dominated by a mutant fungus.

"A little bit of hyper-extreme version. I mean, fungus is definitely something that we found, we actually do have the Last of Us award for this sample that grew the biggest fungus," said Lehigh University associate professor of literature and medicine Lorenzo Servitje.

From fungus to algae to viruses, Servitje gave students an up-close look at microbes.

"They took test kits and swabs and think of something that they might want to swab, things that they imagined, like be very dirty or clean, sort of use their imagination," he described.

Juniors like Brooke Ericson and Brianna Snavely swabbed items like cell phones, laptops, trash bins, and glasses. That bacteria was then cultured in a lab.

"What did it yield?" I asked Snavely.

"A lot of different funguses and microbes that you wouldn't necessarily expect, which just goes to show bacteria is kind of everywhere," she said.

Some are bad, others harmless. Results were voted on by students.

Professor Servitje says the goal is to raise awareness of how microbes are changing with the climate and how to better protect ourselves in the future.

"We hear about superbugs, we hear about the post-antibiotic apocalypse. And we want people to kind of get a sense of like, well, what does that mean?"

Servitje says washing hands, using disinfectants, and getting vaccinated are low-tech things you can do to help stay safe.