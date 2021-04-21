BETHLEHEM, Pa. - All students going to Lehigh University in the fall will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine.
The requirement applies to both undergraduate and graduate students who will be participating in on-campus programs and activities, the university said Wednesday.
Students can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, like they can for other required immunizations, Lehigh said.
Students participating in programs that are fully online or never meet on campus will not be required to get the vaccine.
The Bethlehem university is the latest college to implement a vaccine requirement, as several other schools across the country have started to do the same.
Lehigh says the vaccine is important for allowing a return to normal life.
The school is planning to hold classes in person in the fall, except for a few cases of remote learning for those who need it. They're also planning to have clubs, sports and performances. with spectators or audiences.