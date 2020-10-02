BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a surge in coronavirus cases at Lehigh University, officials say they are shifting to remote instruction starting Monday until at least October 16.
22 people on campus tested positive Friday and there are 250 students on quarantine, the university said in a message to the community. In the most recent round of surveillance testing for asymptomatic students, approximately 4 percent tested positive, an increase from less than 1 percent previously.
Effective immediately, all campus meetings and gatherings, indoors and outdoors, will be limited to five people.
Athletic team practices and training remain suspended. All dining will be shifted to takeout. Meals will still be delivered to students in quarantine and isolation housing. In some cases, students quarantining together may be permitted to pick up take out and return immediately to their residence hall.