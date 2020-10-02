Lehigh University generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a surge in coronavirus cases at Lehigh University, officials say they are shifting to remote instruction starting Monday until at least October 16.

22 people on campus tested positive Friday and there are 250 students on quarantine, the university said in a message to the community. In the most recent round of surveillance testing for asymptomatic students, approximately 4 percent tested positive, an increase from less than 1 percent previously.

Effective immediately, all campus meetings and gatherings, indoors and outdoors, will be limited to five people.

Athletic team practices and training remain suspended. All dining will be shifted to takeout. Meals will still be delivered to students in quarantine and isolation housing. In some cases, students quarantining together may be permitted to pick up take out and return immediately to their residence hall.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.