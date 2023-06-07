BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University wants to be more involved in the community.

University President Joseph J. Helble gave Bethlehem City Council an update on happenings at the university, specifically the public release of its strategic plan.

Part of the plan provides an initiative to "enhance the shared Bethlehem experience."

According to the initiative, the university has plans to "expand our partnerships and community engagements throughout Bethlehem's South Side and the Asa Packer campus, enriching the community and expanding our impact. We will create opportunities for the community to come together and have shared experiences on and off our campus."

Helble discussed the plan during the public comment portion of Tuesday night's council meeting.

He said work on the plan will continue through summer and into fall.