BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School is seeking a temporary site starting in 2023, while still planning to build in Bethlehem Township.
No date was given for when a new campus might be available at an LVA board of trustees meeting Tuesday.
The charter school is seeking zoning approval from Bethlehem to use a building at 2040 Avenue C for education. LVA has been operating for 20 years, and is in rented space in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
The Avenue C location, near the current school, is occupied by FLSmidth Inc., a supplier of equipment to the minerals and cement industries. The company plans to move to smaller quarters, according to a document filed with the Bethlehem Planning and Zoning Department.
"We have a zoning hearing board meeting in the City of Bethlehem tomorrow evening to ask for a variance to potentially use the former FLSmidth building as a location for the school," Martin Smith, president of LVA's board of trustees, said during Tuesday's meeting.
"Our lease is up in August or September 2023," he said. "We're looking for an alternate facility while going through the process in Bethlehem Township."
Smith added that working with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to prepare for a new campus has been a slow process.
The price of the new campus was estimated in early 2020 at $80 million, up from $55 million in 2019. No new estimate was discussed Tuesday. If built, the campus would serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Smith did not give any timetable for the project Tuesday.
Susan Mauser, chief executive officer of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, reviewed the process for the board Tuesday. She was not as definitive as Smith about the delay.
"We signed a sales agreement in 2019 for a piece of property in Bethlehem Township," she said. "We were really hoping to be able to build a brand new building."
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge to the plan, she said.
"We were really hoping to have our building completed and be able to move in by 2023," Mauser said. Now, "Building from scratch in two years is not really an option."
Converting the Avenue C building will take less time than building a new school, she added.
"We look forward to being able to update everybody in the next few weeks," she said.
The publicly funded charter school did not return calls from 69 News on Monday about its plans.
Mauser said the Bethlehem Area and Saucon Valley school districts will have to approve any move. As of yesterday, the Bethlehem Area School District had not been informed of the plan.
During the meeting, Mauser was granted a 4% raise.
Beyond the building issue, the meeting dealt with traditional school issues: mixed-gender bathrooms, masks (LVA requires them) and COVID-19. Mauser said some students have tested positive, but the virus was not spread at the school.
The Bethlehem Area School Board has opposed the charter's plan to build. BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy has criticized Pennsylvania's charter law, saying it does not require accountability of charter schools.
He also has said a board not selected by taxpayers should not have the authority to spend millions of taxpayer dollars.
When a student leaves a traditional public school for a charter, the district has to pay tuition to the charter school.
Enrollment at the charter, which started school last week, is about 1,825 — 25 short of its goal. Fluctuation in enrollment is normal at the beginning of a school year, Smith said.