BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved a land development and lot consolidation plan for a new charter school campus Thursday afternoon.
The plan offered by Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School would be located at 2400 Avenue C — the former headquarters of FLSmidth Inc., which the school purchased for $15.5 million in February.
The plan calls for the construction of a new gymnasium, new outdoor play area and parking lot modification on a consolidated 1.829 acre lot.
Lehigh Valley Academy sought also a sidewalk deferral. Currently, no sidewalk exists at the location, although the city's code requires the school to install it along the entire Avenue C and Schoenersville Road frontage. The city's Department of Public Works recommended the commission deny the request.
The applicant said no there is no current sidewalk along the frontage of either street or on the properties to the west and north.
"We do not see evidence that a serious pedestrian safety issue exists along the subject property frontage," said Terry DeGroot, project manager. Constructing additional sidewalk now would not provide any pedestrian connections to other sidewalks, he said.
On Thursday night, the developer said it intends to build the sidewalks, but asked "for a little time to build it."
Some planners argued it would be more costly to defer the sidewalks and maintained it was unsafe not to have sidewalks.
The planning commission denied the deferral request by a 3-2 vote.
In February, Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller requested the developer complete additional traffic counts and analysis to include four nearby intersections: Schoenersville Road and Avenue C/Stoke Park Road; and Avenue C at the site's western, middle and eastern access points.
The directive was made to ascertain whether timing changes would be needed during peak periods at the Schoenersville Road and Avenue C/Stoke Park Road signal. If so, the the city noted the Schoenersville signals are part of a coordinated system, and overall cycle length should be maintained on the corridor so that the entire signal system does not have to be analyzed. However, the issue did not circumvent the land development plan approval.
Townes on Clermont
In other news, planners OK'd a land development proposal to construct a four-unit, 2.5-story multi-family building with off-street parking. The project will be located at 2039 Clermont St. and called the "Townes on Clermont."
Proposed demolition
A third site plan review involved the demolition of a series of single-family detached dwellings between 106 and 126 E. Fourth St. and 119 and 119.5 E. Morton St. in order to construct a new infill development. However the plan was withdrawn from the agenda.
The planning commission's next meeting is scheduled for July 14.