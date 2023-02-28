The board that runs Lehigh Valley International Airport and a Denver-based company are evaluating some airport sites for use as solar fields.



Pivot Energy will consider Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority sites in North Catasauqua, East Allen Township and Allentown. The plan is preliminary but could result in $4.1 million for the LNAA over 20 years.



Some of the land is being leased for farming now. The LNAA Board of Governors, led by Chairman John Hayes, approved the agreement Tuesday. The potential solar fields are on Breinigs Lane and Pheasant Road, two locations on Weaversville Road and on unused land at the Queen City Airport in Allentown.



The authority sought bids last year for solar development on property where fields of panels would not interfere with airport operations. As of now, rooftop solar is not an option for the airport.



LNAA Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said Pivot Energy has developed clean-energy projects across the U.S., one of them at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.



"Additionally, this environmentally friendly project also produces long-term, non-aeronautical revenue which the LNAA can reinvest in the airport system that benefits our community," Stoudt said in a statement.



Pivot will be responsible for securing permits and developing the solar fields, which could operate for 20 years or more.



In April 2022, Pivot Energy announced a $190 million financing package to support its projects. The financing round was led by Silicon Valley Bank and Foss & Co., an equity investor.



Also at the Board of Governors' meeting Tuesday, LVIA reported passenger numbers of 66,391 in January, the highest total for that month since 2004 as the airport continues to bounce back from two COVID-19 pandemic years.



"Traffic is what drives the engine," Todd Quann, the authority's director of finance and administration, said.



Discount leisure airline Allegiant is driving the traffic, while so-called "legacy" airlines are lagging. Legacy carriers are airlines that operated before the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978.



Air cargo hit a record in January, Stoudt said, with 22.7 million pounds going through LVIA.



The authority also bid farewell to board member Tara Zrinski, a member of Northampton County Council whose term has ended.



The authority operates LVIA, Queen City and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.