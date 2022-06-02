ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Airports in the Lehigh Valley are getting upgrades thanks to federal funding.
U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the over $6 million in federal funding on Thursday. Casey said in a media release, Lehigh Valley International Airport is receiving $4,600,000 to rehabilitate their runway and runway lighting and Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport is receiving $1,646,744 to rehabilitate its runway and taxiway.
Both projects will improve airport safety and passenger experience while creating jobs in the Lehigh Valley, Casey continued to say.
On top of this funding, both airports received funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for Fiscal Year 2022. In December, Senator Casey announced that Lehigh Valley International received $3,556,614 and Allentown Queen City Municipal received $295,000.