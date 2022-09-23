Each year the Lehigh Valley and Berks Heart Walk puts on an amazing event that's fun and saves lives by aiding the American Heart Association.

"Joining the heart walk boosts physical and emotional health, it's all about coming together and joining together socially to socially connect, all the while making a great impact in your community to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke," said Dr. Ruchi Gupta, a pediatric cardiologist.

Gupta says since the pandemic there's been an uptick of cardiovascular and stroke deaths.

"Even though the American Heart Association has contributed extremely well to reducing these particular illnesses we still have work to do," Gupta said.

So far the walk is just short of its $130,000 goal. It's still not too late to register, and this year will be extra special for kids who take part.

"We have a new kids zone where kids can come together, there's going to be coloring, there's going to be face painting, there's going to be a couple superheroes present," Gupta said.

The walk takes place this Sunday at Grange Park in Allentown. Registration is at noon and the walk kicks off at 1 p.m. Gupta and the American Heart Association want to stress that while walks like these are important, making walking a regular activity is important for our heart health.

"The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of activity or more significant intense physical activity and it's best to spread that out during the week as much as you can," Gupta said.