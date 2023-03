CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance is hosting its fifth annual Young at Art expo.

It's a one-stop shop for families to connect with creative experiences and arts programming in the area.

They can get more information about summer camps, classes and lessons.

It will take place at Penn State Lehigh Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It features demonstrations, hands-on activities, and performances.

Admission is free.