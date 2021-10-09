Three athletes from the Lehigh Valley, Brailynn, Jared and Logan are good friends and even better teammates. They're all looking forward to something exciting.
In less than a month, they'll be flying to Houston, Texas to play in the Miracle League All-Star game.
>> LOGAN PETERS, MIRACLE LEAGUE OF THE LV
"I like to hit the home runs," said Logan Peters, Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley."
Brailynn Mikolajczyk enjoys playing in the outfield.
Jared Brown likes batting.
They all know what they contribute to a game, including their smiles.
"He's excited," said Mandy Peters, Logan's Mom. "It's picked up his inner spirit and morale and he's very excited to represent the Lehigh Valley in the state of Pennsylvania."
Logan's mom says it's what he looks forward to and that being out on the field is made just for them.
Playing in the All-Star game is a prized spot. Logan, Brailynn and Jared are already in the Miracle League Hall of Fame.
"I like to be in the Hall of Fame," said Logan.
The All-Star Game is November 5th to the 7th.